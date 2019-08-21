French Toast Roll-Up
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
- 2 teaspoons apricot preserves
- 2 slices white or whole wheat bread
- 6 thin slices (1/8 inch) Macintosh apple
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon butter
Directions:
- HEAT frying pan or griddle to medium. Roll each slice of bread flat with rolling pin. Spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter and 1 teaspoon apricot preserves on each slice of flattened bread. Take three apple slices and place them in single layer lengthwise along top of bread. Repeat with second slice. Sprinkle both slices with 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon sugar.
- ROLL each slice of bread from apple end, gently but tightly. Lay seam side down. Add butter to griddle or pan to coat it. Mix egg, milk and vanilla in shallow bowl. Dip each roll in egg wash and place seam side down on pan. Lightly brown sandwich. Carefully turn until all sides are browned.
- REMOVE from pan and sprinkle or roll with remaining cinnamon sugar to coat. Combine remaining 2 tablespoons of peanut butter and 2 tablespoons maple syrup in small heatproof dish. Heat for 30 seconds in microwave and mix until combined. Serve as dipping sauce for roll-up.
