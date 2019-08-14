Spicy Peach Super Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 1 round loaf (1 pound) unsliced Italian or sourdough bread
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons peach preserves
- 1/4 cup Sriracha mayonnaise or mayonnaise
- 12 slices fontina or provolone cheese (about 8 ounces)
- 1 pound thinly sliced deli chicken breast
- 3 cups fresh baby arugula or spinach
- 12 slices havarti or mild cheddar cheese (about 8 ounces)
Directions:
- Cut 1 inch off top of bread; hollow out the top and bottom of loaf, leaving a 1/2-inch shell. (Save removed bread for different recipe.)
- Combine preserves and mayonnaise in a small bowl. Spread 2 tablespoons mayonnaise mixture into the bread bottom. Layer with 4 slices fontina, 6 slices chicken, 1 cup arugula and 4 slices havarti. Repeat the layers twice, starting with the mayonnaise mixture. Spread bread top with remaining mayonnaise mixture; replace top.
- Wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or until serving.
- Make your own Sriracha mayonnaise by combining 1/4 cup mayonnaise with 1 1/2 to 3 teaspoons Sriracha hot chili sauce, depending on desired spice level.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!