Spicy Peach Super Sandwich

Spicy Peach Super Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • 1 round loaf (1 pound) unsliced Italian or sourdough bread
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons peach preserves
  • 1/4 cup Sriracha mayonnaise or mayonnaise
  • 12 slices fontina or provolone cheese (about 8 ounces)
  • 1 pound thinly sliced deli chicken breast
  • 3 cups fresh baby arugula or spinach
  • 12 slices havarti or mild cheddar cheese (about 8 ounces)

Directions:

  1. Cut 1 inch off top of bread; hollow out the top and bottom of loaf, leaving a 1/2-inch shell. (Save removed bread for different recipe.)
  2. Combine preserves and mayonnaise in a small bowl. Spread 2 tablespoons mayonnaise mixture into the bread bottom. Layer with 4 slices fontina, 6 slices chicken, 1 cup arugula and 4 slices havarti. Repeat the layers twice, starting with the mayonnaise mixture. Spread bread top with remaining mayonnaise mixture; replace top.
  3. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or until serving.
  4. Make your own Sriracha mayonnaise by combining 1/4 cup mayonnaise with 1 1/2 to 3 teaspoons Sriracha hot chili sauce, depending on desired spice level.

