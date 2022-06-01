French Vanilla Cheesecake Topped With Cherries
Ingredients:
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 2 Tbsp. unsweetened applesauce
- 2 cups non-fat cottage cheese
- 2 cups light cream cheese
- ½ cup yogurt cheese (or Greek yogurt)
- 3 eggs
- 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 vanilla bean
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
- 1 cup unsweetened frozen cherries
- ¼ cup sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325˚F. Lightly coat a 10-inch spring form pan with canola oil.
- In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and applesauce. Mix well. Press into the bottom of spring form pan. Set aside.
- Bring 1 cup of water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add vanilla bean and simmer until softened, about 1 minute. Remove bean from water and when cool enough to handle, slit bean lengthwise. Scrape out vanilla bean paste with a knife and reserve.
- In a blender container, puree cottage cheese until smooth.
- In a mixing bowl, combine pureed cottage cheese, cream cheese and yogurt cheese and blend with electric mixer on high until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time and blend well. Add flour, sugar, vanilla bean paste and vanilla extract. Blend well.
- Pour into crust. Bake for 48 minutes. Turn off heat to oven and allow cheesecake to cool slowly in oven for 30 minutes more.
- Remove from oven and let rest for 20 minutes before refrigerating.
- In a medium saucepan, combine cherries with sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until sugar is dissolved and cherries begin to break down, about 10 minutes. Add water, if necessary, to keep from scorching.
- When cheesecake is cold, remove spring form sides and slice into 16 portions. Serve 1 tablespoon of cherries over cheesecake.
