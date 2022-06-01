Omelet in a Mug
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1 Tbsp. 1% low-fat milk
- 1 Tbsp. shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 Tbsp. diced green pepper
- 2 Tbsp. diced onion
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Crack and beat eggs with a fork in a microwave safe mug. Add milk, cheese, pepper, and onion to the egg mixture. Mix well with a fork.
- Microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds. Stir omelet. If there is too much liquid, continue to microwave for 30 seconds. Remove from microwave, add salt and pepper to taste and enjoy!
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!