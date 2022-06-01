Omelet in a Mug

Omelet in a Mug

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Tbsp. 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 Tbsp. shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. diced green pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. diced onion
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Crack and beat eggs with a fork in a microwave safe mug. Add milk, cheese, pepper, and onion to the egg mixture. Mix well with a fork.
  2. Microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds. Stir omelet. If there is too much liquid, continue to microwave for 30 seconds. Remove from microwave, add salt and pepper to taste and enjoy!

