Fresh Mediterranean Salad

Fresh Mediterranean Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 large cucumber, chopped
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup kalamata olives, chopped
  • 1 cup tomato basil feta crumbles
  • 1 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

    • Vinaigrette Ingredients:

    • 1/2 cup mild olive oil
    • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
    • 1 tsp. garlic powder
    • 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
    • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
    • salt and pepper to taste

    Directions:

    1. Toss salad ingredients in a large serving bowl and set aside.
    2. Whisk together vinaigrette and add to salad just before serving. If taking to a picnic, put vinaigrette in glass jar that has a lid for traveling. Shake well and add when ready to serve.

