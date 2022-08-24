Fresh Mediterranean Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 large cucumber, chopped
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup kalamata olives, chopped
- 1 cup tomato basil feta crumbles
- 1 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup mild olive oil
- 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- salt and pepper to taste
- Toss salad ingredients in a large serving bowl and set aside.
- Whisk together vinaigrette and add to salad just before serving. If taking to a picnic, put vinaigrette in glass jar that has a lid for traveling. Shake well and add when ready to serve.
Vinaigrette Ingredients:
Directions:
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!