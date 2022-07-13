Fresh Tomato & Strawberry Salsa

Fresh Tomato & Strawberry Salsa

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint fresh strawberries, diced
  • 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, diced
  • 1/2 cup diced red onion
  • 1 small or medium-size jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Directions:

  1. In a medium-size bowl, stir ingredients together. Serve with tortilla chips or toasted pita, or as an accompaniment to grilled fish, chicken, or pork.

