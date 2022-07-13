Country Style Potato Salad
Ingredients:
- 3 potatoes (medium)
- 1 cup celery (chopped)
- 1/2 cup onion (minced)
- 1 cup peas (frozen)
- 1 teaspoon mustard (prepared)
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise, low-fat
- 1/2 cup yogurt, non-fat plain
- black pepper (fresh cracked, to taste)
- lettuce and tomato (Garnish, optional)
Directions:
- Wash potatoes, leave skin on and cut in bite-size chunks. Place in pan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, lower to simmer and cook uncovered until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Drain in colander and sprinkle lightly with cold water.
- In the meantime, put the rest of the ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
- Drain potatoes well and add to the bowl. Mix well and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Garnish with fresh lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
