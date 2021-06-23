Fried Cabbage with Bacon
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. Egg Noodles
- 1/2 lb. Bacon – diced
- 6 Tbsp. Butter
- 2 cloves Garlic – fresh
- 16 oz. Mushrooms – fresh, sliced
- 1/2 cup Onion – chopped
- 1/2 cup Green Pepper – chopped
- 1 head Cabbage – medium, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper – ground
Directions:
- Cook noodles according to package. Drain and set aside.
- Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium heat until crisp and crumbly, then drain off fat.
- Add butter, garlic, mushrooms, onion and green pepper to pan. Continue stirring over medium heat for 5 minutes.
- Gently stir in chopped cabbage, vinegar, salt, red pepper flakes and black pepper. Cover pan and steam vegetables for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes.
- Serve warm cabbage mixture over cooked egg noodles. Enjoy!
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!