Fried Cabbage with Bacon

By -
0
25

Fried Cabbage with Bacon

Ingredients:

  • 12 oz. Egg Noodles
  • 1/2 lb. Bacon – diced
  • 6 Tbsp. Butter
  • 2 cloves Garlic – fresh
  • 16 oz. Mushrooms – fresh, sliced
  • 1/2 cup Onion – chopped
  • 1/2 cup Green Pepper – chopped
  • 1 head Cabbage – medium, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper – ground

Directions:

  1. Cook noodles according to package. Drain and set aside.
  2. Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium heat until crisp and crumbly, then drain off fat.
  3. Add butter, garlic, mushrooms, onion and green pepper to pan. Continue stirring over medium heat for 5 minutes.
  4. Gently stir in chopped cabbage, vinegar, salt, red pepper flakes and black pepper. Cover pan and steam vegetables for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes.
  5. Serve warm cabbage mixture over cooked egg noodles. Enjoy!

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.