Low-Fat Stuffed Peppers
Courtesy of: Cleveland Clinic at clevelandclinic.org.
Ingredients:
- 4 bell peppers, any color
- 1 cup brown rice, cooked
- 8 oz. 93% lean ground turkey
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 1 cup frozen spinach, thawed
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1 tbsp. salt-free Italian seasoning
- ¼ cup reduced-fat feta cheese
- 4 teaspoon reduced-fat parmesan cheese
- Olive or canola oil cooking spray
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Cut tops off 4 bell peppers and remove seeds. Set aside.
- Prepare brown rice according to package directions. Omit butter or oil.
- Lightly spray a large skillet with olive or canola oil cooking spray. Add salt and pepper. Cook diced onion in the pan until it is translucent. Add ground turkey and Italian seasoning.
- Cook until meat is browned.
- Add 1 cup spinach to turkey and onions. Cook until spinach is soft.
- Turn off heat. Add cooked rice and reduced-fat feta cheese to turkey and vegetable mixture.
- Spoon mixture into the 4 bell peppers. Place peppers into a glass or non-stick baking dish. Sprinkle tops of peppers with reduced-fat Parmesan cheese.
- Bake peppers uncovered at 400°F for 30 minutes or until peppers are soft and Parmesan cheese is slightly browned.
