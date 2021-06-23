Low-Fat Stuffed Peppers

Low-Fat Stuffed Peppers
Courtesy of: at clevelandclinic.org.

Ingredients:

  • 4 bell peppers, any color
  • 1 cup brown rice, cooked
  • 8 oz. 93% lean ground turkey
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 1 cup frozen spinach, thawed
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. pepper
  • 1 tbsp. salt-free Italian seasoning
  • ¼ cup reduced-fat feta cheese
  • 4 teaspoon reduced-fat parmesan cheese
  • Olive or canola oil cooking spray

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Cut tops off 4 bell peppers and remove seeds. Set aside.
  3. Prepare brown rice according to package directions. Omit butter or oil.
  4. Lightly spray a large skillet with olive or canola oil cooking spray. Add salt and pepper. Cook diced onion in the pan until it is translucent. Add ground turkey and Italian seasoning.
  5. Cook until meat is browned.
  6. Add 1 cup spinach to turkey and onions. Cook until spinach is soft.
  7. Turn off heat. Add cooked rice and reduced-fat feta cheese to turkey and vegetable mixture.
  8. Spoon mixture into the 4 bell peppers. Place peppers into a glass or non-stick baking dish. Sprinkle tops of peppers with reduced-fat Parmesan cheese.
  9. Bake peppers uncovered at 400°F for 30 minutes or until peppers are soft and Parmesan cheese is slightly browned.

