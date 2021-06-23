Garden Fresh Tomato Melts
Ingredients:
- 6 Tomatoes – large, assorted colors
- 2 cup Monterey Jack Cheese – shredded
- 2 Peppers – small red, green or yellow, finely chopped
- 1/2 c Almonds – toasted
- Salt and Pepper – to taste
- 1 clove Garlic – fresh, finely chopped
Directions:
- Line a 15″ x 10″ baking pan with foil and set aside.
- Cut each tomato into four slices. For each serving arrange three slices in the baking pan. Sprinkle tomatoes with cheese, sweet peppers, garlic and top with almonds.
- Bake at 350˚F for 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly.
- Using a large spatula, carefully lift tomatoes to serving plate, allowing excess juice to drain off.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!