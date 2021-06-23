Garden Fresh Tomato Melts

By -
0
9

Garden Fresh Tomato Melts

Ingredients:

  • 6 Tomatoes – large, assorted colors
  • 2 cup Monterey Jack Cheese – shredded
  • 2 Peppers – small red, green or yellow, finely chopped
  • 1/2 c Almonds – toasted
  • Salt and Pepper – to taste
  • 1 clove Garlic – fresh, finely chopped

Directions:

  1. Line a 15″ x 10″ baking pan with foil and set aside.
  2. Cut each tomato into four slices. For each serving arrange three slices in the baking pan. Sprinkle tomatoes with cheese, sweet peppers, garlic and top with almonds.
  3. Bake at 350˚F for 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly.
  4. Using a large spatula, carefully lift tomatoes to serving plate, allowing excess juice to drain off.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.