Chicken Parmesan Sliders
Ingredients:
- 12 chicken nuggets
- 12 dinner rolls 1 package
- 1 cup Marinara Sauce
- 1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese shredded
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 2 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Cook chicken nuggets following package directions, set aside, and cool.
- Preheat the oven to 365˚F, and spray a 9X13 dish with cooking spray.
- Carefully slice the dinner rolls horizontally in half without separating the individual rolls. Place the bottom half of the rolls in the prepared dish and bake for 4-5 minutes until slightly toasted. Remove from the oven and assemble sliders.
- Place a chicken nugget on each outlined roll, top with marinara and mozzarella. Place the other sliced half of the rolls over the cheese.
- In a small bowl, mix olive oil, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Brush olive oil mixture over the top of the rolls and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.
- Cover with foil and bake for 20-25 minutes. Uncover and toast for an additional 5 minutes until golden brown.
