Chicken Parmesan Sliders

Ingredients:

  • 12 chicken nuggets
  • 12 dinner rolls 1 package
  • 1 cup Marinara Sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese shredded
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 2 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Cook chicken nuggets following package directions, set aside, and cool.
  2. Preheat the oven to 365˚F, and spray a 9X13 dish with cooking spray.
  3. Carefully slice the dinner rolls horizontally in half without separating the individual rolls. Place the bottom half of the rolls in the prepared dish and bake for 4-5 minutes until slightly toasted. Remove from the oven and assemble sliders.
  4. Place a chicken nugget on each outlined roll, top with marinara and mozzarella. Place the other sliced half of the rolls over the cheese.
  5. In a small bowl, mix olive oil, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Brush olive oil mixture over the top of the rolls and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.
  6. Cover with foil and bake for 20-25 minutes. Uncover and toast for an additional 5 minutes until golden brown.

