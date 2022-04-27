Frijoles (Mexican Beans)
Ingredients:
- 1 pound dried pinto beans
- 1 cup coarsely chopped onion
- 1 to 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2-inch square salt pork
- 5 cups water
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
- Pick over beans and wash them. Place in a heavy saucepan and add all but last 2 ingredients. Cover, bring to a full boil, turn heat off, and let stand for 2 hours.
- Return to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 1 hour, or until tender. Season with salt and pepper and discard salt pork before serving.
- Frijoles Refritos: Mash 2 cups of cooked and seasoned beans, and fry in 3 tablespoons butter or bacon drippings. Turn onto a heated platter, sprinkle with grated Monterey Jack cheese, and serve with Salsa Picante.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!