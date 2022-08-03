Frozen Strawberry-Pretzel Yogurt Bark
Ingredients:
- 2 cups vanilla yogurt
- 1 cup fresh strawberries, sliced
- 30-40 small pretzel sticks, broken into smaller pieces
- 2 Tbsp. mini chocolate chips
- 1 Tbsp. honey or maple/pancake syrup
Directions:
- Wash hands with soap and water. Gently run strawberries under cool running water. Line a baking pan or cookie sheet with aluminum foil.
- Spread yogurt onto foil to about ¼-inch thick.
- Sprinkle sliced strawberries, pretzel stick pieces, and mini chocolate chips on yogurt. Drizzle honey or syrup on top.
- Freeze for 2 to 3 hours or until completely frozen solid.
- Remove from freezer and break bark into smaller pieces with sharp knife.
- Eat immediately or place back in freezer before bark begins to thaw. Store in a freezer-safe container or bag.
