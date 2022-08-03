Frozen Strawberry-Pretzel Yogurt Bark

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups vanilla yogurt
  • 1 cup fresh strawberries, sliced
  • 30-40 small pretzel sticks, broken into smaller pieces
  • 2 Tbsp. mini chocolate chips
  • 1 Tbsp. honey or maple/pancake syrup

Directions:

  1. Wash hands with soap and water. Gently run strawberries under cool running water. Line a baking pan or cookie sheet with aluminum foil.
  2. Spread yogurt onto foil to about ¼-inch thick.
  3. Sprinkle sliced strawberries, pretzel stick pieces, and mini chocolate chips on yogurt. Drizzle honey or syrup on top.
  4. Freeze for 2 to 3 hours or until completely frozen solid.
  5. Remove from freezer and break bark into smaller pieces with sharp knife.
  6. Eat immediately or place back in freezer before bark begins to thaw. Store in a freezer-safe container or bag.

