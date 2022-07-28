Frozen Pudding Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 2 cups nonfat milk
- 1 pkg. (1-1.5 ounces) fat free, sugar free pudding mix
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 50 graham cracker squares (25 full sheets broken in half)
Directions:
- Stir milk, pudding mix, and peanut butter together with a whisk or fork. Stir until mixture is smooth and thick.
- Use a tablespoon to spoon pudding mixture onto 25 of the graham cracker squares. Top with the rest of the 25 graham cracker squares to make sandwiches.
- Place sandwiches on a baking sheet and put in the freezer. Freeze until firm (about 3 hours). Put sandwiches in a freezer bag or airtight container and store in the freezer.
