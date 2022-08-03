Magic Fruit Salad

By -
0
0

Magic Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 can pineapple tidbits in juice, drained
  • 1 cup seedless grapes
  • 2 bananas, sliced
  • 1 pkg. (3.4 ounces) vanilla instant pudding
  • 1 3/4 cup low-fat milk

Directions:

  1. Wash hands with soap and water. Gently run fruit under cool running water.
  2. Place all fruit into a large bowl. Sprinkle with dry pudding mix.
  3. Slowly add milk, stirring constantly, until pudding thickens.
  4. Serve immediately and refrigerate any leftovers.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.