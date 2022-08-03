Magic Fruit Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 can pineapple tidbits in juice, drained
- 1 cup seedless grapes
- 2 bananas, sliced
- 1 pkg. (3.4 ounces) vanilla instant pudding
- 1 3/4 cup low-fat milk
Directions:
- Wash hands with soap and water. Gently run fruit under cool running water.
- Place all fruit into a large bowl. Sprinkle with dry pudding mix.
- Slowly add milk, stirring constantly, until pudding thickens.
- Serve immediately and refrigerate any leftovers.
