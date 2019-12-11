Fruit Cake Cookies
Originally Published on: November 18, 1965
Yield: 8 dozen
Ingredients:
- 4 cups sifted flour
- 1 tsp. soda
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 cup vegetable shortening (or 1 cup minus 2 Tbsp. lard)
- 2 cups brown sugar, packed
- 2 eggs
- 2/3 cup sour milk
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 2 cups dates, cut up (1 lb. pitted dates)
- 1 cup candied cherries cut in quarters
- 1 cup candied fruits and peels (8 oz.)
- Red or green cherries for top
Directions:
- Sift flour with soda and salt.
- Cream shortening, add sugar and eggs. Beat until light and fluffy.
- Add milk and flour. Add nuts, cherries, dates and fruit. Chill dough for several hours.
- Drop by teaspoonfuls about two inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheet. Top each cookie with half a candied cherry. Use some red and some green.
- Bake in oven of 375°F for 8 to 10 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!