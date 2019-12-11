Fruit Cake Cookies

Fruit Cake Cookies
Originally Published on: November 18, 1965
Yield: 8 dozen

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups sifted flour
  • 1 tsp. soda
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup vegetable shortening (or 1 cup minus 2 Tbsp. lard)
  • 2 cups brown sugar, packed
  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup sour milk
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 2 cups dates, cut up (1 lb. pitted dates)
  • 1 cup candied cherries cut in quarters
  • 1 cup candied fruits and peels (8 oz.)
  • Red or green cherries for top

Directions:

  1. Sift flour with soda and salt.
  2. Cream shortening, add sugar and eggs. Beat until light and fluffy.
  3. Add milk and flour. Add nuts, cherries, dates and fruit. Chill dough for several hours.
  4. Drop by teaspoonfuls about two inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheet. Top each cookie with half a candied cherry. Use some red and some green.
  5. Bake in oven of 375°F for 8 to 10 minutes.

