Ingredients:
- Magic Christmas Cookies
- 2 cups (4 sticks) butter, softened
- 4 cups flour
- 1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped fine
- 2 Tbsp. cinnamon
Directions:
- Cut butter into flour. Add softened ice cream and work into the mixture with hands. Add more flour if necessary to make the dough easy to handle.
- Wrap and refrigerate overnight. The dough will become hard.
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Combine sugar, nuts, and cinnamon. Sprinkle some of the mixture on a pastry cloth or a smooth dish towel.
- On top of the sugar mixture, roll out a small piece of dough to ⅛-inch thickness to form a 4- to 5-inch circle. Cut the circle into quarters and roll each from the outside to the center.
- Repeat until all the dough and sugar mixture are used up. Bake on a cookie sheet 20 minutes or until browned. Yield: 5 to 6 dozen cookies.
