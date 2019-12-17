Magic Christmas Cookies

By -
0
3

Ingredients:

    Magic Christmas Cookies

  • 2 cups (4 sticks) butter, softened
  • 4 cups flour
  • 1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup walnuts, chopped fine
  • 2 Tbsp. cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Cut butter into flour. Add softened ice cream and work into the mixture with hands. Add more flour if necessary to make the dough easy to handle.
  2. Wrap and refrigerate overnight. The dough will become hard.
  3. Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Combine sugar, nuts, and cinnamon. Sprinkle some of the mixture on a pastry cloth or a smooth dish towel.
  4. On top of the sugar mixture, roll out a small piece of dough to ⅛-inch thickness to form a 4- to 5-inch circle. Cut the circle into quarters and roll each from the outside to the center.
  5. Repeat until all the dough and sugar mixture are used up. Bake on a cookie sheet 20 minutes or until browned. Yield: 5 to 6 dozen cookies.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.