Date Cookies

Originally Published on: October 16, 1936

Ingredients:

3 cups brown sugar

1 1/2 cups nut meats

1 package dates

1 tsp. soda

4 cups flour

3 eggs

2/3 cup butter

Directions:

Cream the butter and the sugar and place the mixture on the stove until it melts, then in the ice box until it is cold. When cold, add the eggs, nut meats, chopped dates, and the flour sifted with the soda. Place this in a bread tin and leave in a cold place until it sets, over night perhaps. Next, cut in thin slices on a bread board, and bake in the oven at about 350°F. (See Note)

NOTE: Although not noted in the original recipe, I believe approx. 10 minutes should bake these cookies to a nice golden color. Use your own judgement.

