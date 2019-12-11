Date Cookies
Originally Published on: October 16, 1936
Ingredients:
- 3 cups brown sugar
- 1 1/2 cups nut meats
- 1 package dates
- 1 tsp. soda
- 4 cups flour
- 3 eggs
- 2/3 cup butter
Directions:
- Cream the butter and the sugar and place the mixture on the stove until it melts, then in the ice box until it is cold.
- When cold, add the eggs, nut meats, chopped dates, and the flour sifted with the soda.
- Place this in a bread tin and leave in a cold place until it sets, over night perhaps.
- Next, cut in thin slices on a bread board, and bake in the oven at about 350°F. (See Note)
NOTE: Although not noted in the original recipe, I believe approx. 10 minutes should bake these cookies to a nice golden color. Use your own judgement.
