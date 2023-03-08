Irish Seafood Chowder
Ingredients:
- 1 lg. onion, diced
- 2 oz. smoked bacon
- 2 cups potatoes, peeled and diced
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- ½ tsp. dried thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- salt and pepper
- 4 cups fish or vegetable stock
- 6 oz. smoked haddock
- 6 med. scallops, sliced
- 5 oz. salmon
- 1 doz. mussels
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
Directions:
- Finely dice the onion, thinly slice the bacon and peel and dice the potatoes.
- Melt the butter in a medium pot over a medium heat and add the onion. Soften for a minute or two, and then add the bacon. Cook for around five minutes until bacon is cooked but not browning and onion is translucent.
- Add the potatoes, cook for a minute and then add the thyme, bay leaf and stock. Season with a little salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and simmer for about 15 minutes until the potatoes are cooked but not falling apart.
- As it’s simmering, dice all the fish in roughly bite-sized pieces, removing any skin and wash the mussels.
- Once the potatoes are tender, add the smoked haddock, scallops, salmon and mussels to the pot. Gently push the fish and mussels under the stock and cook for another five minutes until the fish is cooked and the mussels open up. Discard any mussels that don’t open.
- Remove from the heat, add the cream and parsley and serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!