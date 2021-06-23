Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

  • 2 lg Peppers – tops and seeds removed
  • 1/2 lb Turkey – ground
  • 1 Onion – small, chopped
  • 1 clove Garlic – fresh, minced
  • 2 Tbsp. Butter
  • 1 Tbsp. Flour
  • 1/2 tsp Salt
  • 1/8 tsp Pepper – fresh, ground
  • 1/2 cup Milk
  • 1/2 cup Tomato – chopped
  • 6 Tbsp. Cheddar Cheese – shredded, divided

Directions:

  1. In large saucepan, cook peppers in boiling water for 3 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.
  2. In a skillet, cook the turkey, onion and garlic over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Drain and set aside.
  3. In the same skillet, melt the butter. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add the milk. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes.
  4. Return the turkey to the mixture in the skillet. Stir in the tomato and 3 tablespoons cheese. Heat through. Spoon into the peppers, sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
  5. Place in a greased 1 quart baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees F for 25 to 30 minutes or until peppers are tender and filling is hot.

