Turkey Stuffed Peppers
Ingredients:
- 2 lg Peppers – tops and seeds removed
- 1/2 lb Turkey – ground
- 1 Onion – small, chopped
- 1 clove Garlic – fresh, minced
- 2 Tbsp. Butter
- 1 Tbsp. Flour
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 1/8 tsp Pepper – fresh, ground
- 1/2 cup Milk
- 1/2 cup Tomato – chopped
- 6 Tbsp. Cheddar Cheese – shredded, divided
Directions:
- In large saucepan, cook peppers in boiling water for 3 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.
- In a skillet, cook the turkey, onion and garlic over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. Drain and set aside.
- In the same skillet, melt the butter. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add the milk. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Return the turkey to the mixture in the skillet. Stir in the tomato and 3 tablespoons cheese. Heat through. Spoon into the peppers, sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
- Place in a greased 1 quart baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees F for 25 to 30 minutes or until peppers are tender and filling is hot.
