Kale Cobb Salad

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups packed torn kale leaves
  • 1/4 cup ranch dressing
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup chopped cucumber
  • 1 small avocado, peeled, pitted, chopped
  • 4 hard-boiled large EGGS, cooled to room temperature, peeled and sliced
  • 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges

Directions:

  1. TOSS kale with dressing.
  2. TRANSFER to serving platter. 
  3. ARRANGE chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, eggs and blue cheese in rows over kale.
  4. GARNISH with lemon wedges for squeezing over avocado. 

