Ingredients:
- 4 cups packed torn kale leaves
- 1/4 cup ranch dressing
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
- 1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 cup chopped cucumber
- 1 small avocado, peeled, pitted, chopped
- 4 hard-boiled large EGGS, cooled to room temperature, peeled and sliced
- 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
Directions:
- TOSS kale with dressing.
- TRANSFER to serving platter.
- ARRANGE chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, eggs and blue cheese in rows over kale.
- GARNISH with lemon wedges for squeezing over avocado.
