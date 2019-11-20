Giblet Gravy
Ingredients:
Directions:
- In 2-quart saucepan, place giblets (except liver); add enough water to cover. Add celery, onion, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 1 to 2 hours or until giblets are tender. Add liver during last 15 minutes of cooking. Drain giblet mixture, reserving broth and giblets. Discard celery and onion.
- After removing turkey from roasting pan, remove 1/2 cup drippings (turkey juices and fat); reserve. Pour remaining drippings into 2-cup measuring cup; add enough giblet broth and chicken broth to measure 2 cups; set aside.
- Place reserved 1/2 cup drippings in roasting pan or 12-inch skillet. Stir in flour. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly and scraping up brown bits in pan, until smooth and browned.
- Gradually stir in 2 cups broth mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and thickens.
- Remove meat from neck; finely chop meat and giblets and add to gravy if desired. Stir in salt and pepper.
