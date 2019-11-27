Chocolate Chip Cookies
Yield: 6 dozen
Ingredients:
- 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 2 cups butter, softened
- 1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 2 (3 1/2 ounce) packages vanilla instant pudding mix
- 4 eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 cups chopped walnuts (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F
- Sift together the flour and baking soda, set aside.
- In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar. Beat in the instant pudding mix until blended. Stir in the eggs and vanilla. Blend in the flour mixture. Finally, stir in the chocolate chips and nuts.
- Drop cookies by rounded spoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Edges should be golden brown.
