Gingerbread Biscotti
Ingredients:
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ¼ cups light brown sugar, packed
- 2 tsp. ginger
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. ground cloves
- ¼ tsp. allspice
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. salt
- 2 eggs
- 2 Tbsp. molasses
- ½ tsp. vanilla
- 2 Tbsp. crystallized or candied ginger, optional
- 1 cup white chocolate chips or melting wafers
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350º F. Line baking sheet with parchment and set aside.
- In a bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients—flour, brown sugar, ginger, cinnamon, ground cloves, all spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, mix together eggs, molasses, and vanilla until well combined, about 1 minute.
- Slowly add the flour mixture and crystallized ginger (if using). Mix until it forms a doughy ball, about 2 minutes. Scrape the edges and bottom of the bowl if necessary.
- Flour work surface and transfer dough to the surface. Divide dough in half and form each half into a log about 10 inches by 2 inches. Place logs about 4 inches apart on the baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes, the surface will spring back when gently touched. Let cool 10-15 minutes.
- While the logs are still warm, move from baking sheet to cutting board. With a serrated knife, cut log into 3/4 inch slices on the diagonal. Place slices back on parchment lined pans, cut sides down. Repeat with second log.
- Lower the oven temperature to 325°F. Bake 10 minutes, flipping biscotti over half way through. The baking time depends on how dry you like your biscotti. Longer baking time (15 minutes) makes a harder, crunchier biscotti. Let biscotti cool on baking sheet for 2 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Once cooled, use a double boiler or microwave to melt 1 cup white chocolate chips Use a spoon to drizzle chocolate over the biscotti. Allow chocolate to harden and enjoy with your coffee!
