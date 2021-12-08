Christmas Wassail
Yield: 10 servings
Ingredients:
- 10 cups boiling water
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 4-inch cinnamon stick
- 1/8 tsp. whole cloves
- 6-oz. can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
- 6-oz. can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
Directions:
- Pour boiling water carefully into a 4-quart slow cooker. Add sugar, stirring to dissolve. Add spices, enclosing in a tea ball or cheesecloth bag for easy removal.
- Cover and cook on low setting for 3 hours. Remove spices. Add juices, stir to mix. Increase slow cooker to high setting; cook until heated through and desired temperature is achieved.
