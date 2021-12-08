Christmas Wassail

Christmas Wassail
Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients:

  • 10 cups boiling water
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 4-inch cinnamon stick
  • 1/8 tsp. whole cloves
  • 6-oz. can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
  • 6-oz. can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

Directions:

  1. Pour boiling water carefully into a 4-quart slow cooker. Add sugar, stirring to dissolve. Add spices, enclosing in a tea ball or cheesecloth bag for easy removal.
  2. Cover and cook on low setting for 3 hours. Remove spices. Add juices, stir to mix. Increase slow cooker to high setting; cook until heated through and desired temperature is achieved.

