Honey Balsamic Fig Jam

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. fresh figs, diced
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 Tbsp. water
  • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Directions:

  1. Combine figs, honey, water, and lemon juice in a medium saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook, stirring frequently, until mixture has thickened and leaves a trail behind your spoon when you stir. Remove jam from heat and stir in vinegar.
  2. Transfer to a clean glass jar and let cool completely before covering and refrigerating.

