Honey Balsamic Fig Jam
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. fresh figs, diced
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
Directions:
- Combine figs, honey, water, and lemon juice in a medium saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cook, stirring frequently, until mixture has thickened and leaves a trail behind your spoon when you stir. Remove jam from heat and stir in vinegar.
- Transfer to a clean glass jar and let cool completely before covering and refrigerating.
