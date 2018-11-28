Ingredients:
- 2 pounds baby carrots
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with no stick cooking spray.
- Add carrots and melted butter; toss to coat. Cover.
- Cook on HIGH 3 to 4 hours or until tender.
- Meanwhile, mix brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and salt in small bowl until well blended.
- Toss cooked carrots with brown sugar mixture in slow cooker just before serving.
