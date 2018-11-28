Slow-Cooker Glazed Carrots

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds baby carrots
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

  1. Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with no stick cooking spray.
  2. Add carrots and melted butter; toss to coat. Cover.
  3. Cook on HIGH 3 to 4 hours or until tender.
  4. Meanwhile, mix brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and salt in small bowl until well blended.
  5. Toss cooked carrots with brown sugar mixture in slow cooker just before serving.  

