Originally published October 31, 1919
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup light colored fruit juice
- 6 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 eggs (yolks)
Directions:
- Beat the eggs, add the fruit juice, stir gradually into the lemon juice and add the sugar. Cook in a double boiler and stir until the mixture coats a spoon. Cool quickly by placing into cold water, beating the mixture at the same time. This dressing is combined with fruits to be served as salads or desserts.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!