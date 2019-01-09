Originally published in Tri-County Farmer, August 1915
Ingredients:
- peaches
- sugar
- baking powder
- flour
- milk
- cream
Directions:
- Pare peaches, cut in half and lay in bottom of flat baking dish. Sprinkle liberally with sugar and pour on half a cup of boiling water.
- Then spread thinly over top a batter made as follows: Two-thirds cup of sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 cup flour, and milk enough to make batter. Bake 25 minutes.
- Try it. Serve with cream.
– Sister Molly.
