Peach Pudding

Originally published in Tri-County Farmer, August 1915

Ingredients:

  • peaches
  • sugar
  • baking powder
  • flour
  • milk
  • cream

Directions:

  1. Pare peaches, cut in half and lay in bottom of flat baking dish. Sprinkle liberally with sugar and pour on half a cup of boiling water.
  2. Then spread thinly over top a batter made as follows: Two-thirds cup of sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 cup flour, and milk enough to make batter. Bake 25 minutes.
  3. Try it. Serve with cream.

– Sister Molly.

