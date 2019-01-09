Judge Fudge

Bitter Chocolate Bars for use in Judge Fudge

Originally published December 26, 1919

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. corn syrup
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 squares bitter chocolate
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

  1. Put sugar, corn syrup and milk into a smooth saucepan. Stir enough to mix well and put over the fire. Do not stir until mixture begins to boil. Then add the chocolate and stir constantly. Try in cold water. When the syrup makes a soft ball in the water, add butter and cook just long enough to melt the butter. Remove from fire and cool. When cool, add vanilla and stir until creamy and dull looking.

