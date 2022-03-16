Good Morning Rice Pudding
Ingredients:
- 2 cups leftover or freshly cooked brown rice
- 2 cups milk, plus extra for serving
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup, plus extra for serving
- 1⁄2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1⁄8 tsp. ground cinnamon
- pinch kosher salt
Directions:
- Put the rice and milk in the pot, put the pot on the stove, and turn the heat to medium.
- When the liquid comes to a boil (you’ll know it’s boiling because you’ll see little bubbles breaking at the surface), lower the heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the milk has been absorbed by the rice, about 30 minutes.
- Add the maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt and stir well.
- Cool to room temperature, cover, and refrigerate up to two days.
- Serve cold, topped with extra milk and a drizzle of maple syrup.
- Consider topping each bowl of rice pudding with: walnuts, pecans, or almonds, sunflower seeds, raisins, fresh berries or fruit.
