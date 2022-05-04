Grandpa’s Famous Meatloaf
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 pound hot or mild sausage
- 2 eggs
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Worcestershire sauce, to taste
- 2 sleeves saltines
- ketchup
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Using your hands, mix beef, sausage, eggs, onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, salt and pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Add saltines until stiff enough to form a loaf and place in a loaf pan.
- Bake for 60 to 90 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the loaf reads at least 160°F. Spread ketchup on top of loaf during last 15 minutes of baking time.
