Grandpa’s Famous Meatloaf

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 pound hot or mild sausage
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes
  • 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • Worcestershire sauce, to taste
  • 2 sleeves saltines
  • ketchup

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Using your hands, mix beef, sausage, eggs, onions, bell peppers, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, salt and pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Add saltines until stiff enough to form a loaf and place in a loaf pan.
  3. Bake for 60 to 90 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the loaf reads at least 160°F. Spread ketchup on top of loaf during last 15 minutes of baking time.

