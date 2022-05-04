Vaca Frita Beef
Ingredients:
- 1 lbs flank steak (cut into 4 equal pieces)
- 1 medium onion (cut into quarters)
- 1 bay leaf
- 4 cup water
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. olive oil (divided use)
- 1 large onion (thinly sliced)
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 nonstick cooking spray
- lime wedges, for garnish
- chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, combine the beef, quartered onion, bay leaf, and water. Bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium low. Cover and simmer until the beef is tender, about 1 hour 10 minutes. Transfer the beef to a cutting board and let cool. To save the broth for another use, skim any fat and strain the broth, discarding the bay leaf. Refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 1 month. Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium heat Add the sliced onion and cook, over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is very tender and begins to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, with two forks, shred the beef and transfer to a large bowl. Add the lime juice, garlic, remaining 1 tsp. oil, salt, and pepper. Let stand 20 minutes. Spray a griddle or nonstick skillet with nonstick spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add the beef and caramelized onion and cook, turning occasionally, until the beef and onions are browned, about 8 minutes. Serve garnished with lime wedges and cilantro.
