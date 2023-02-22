Garlic Sesame Ramen Noodles

By -
0
4

Garlic Sesame Ramen Noodles

Ingredients:

  • 3 pkgs. instant ramen noodles, flavor packets discarded
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup oyster sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. rice vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • ½-1 tsp. chili sauce or sriracha
  • ¼ cup water
  • 2 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. freshly grated ginger
  • 4-6 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp. sesame seeds

Directions:

  1. In a large pot of boiling water, cook ramen according to package, about 3-4 minutes; drain well.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, chili sauce and water.
  3. Heat sesame oil in a large skillet set over medium heat. Stir in garlic and ginger until fragrant, about 1 minute. Pour in the bowl of sauce and simmer for 3-4 minutes.
  4. Stir in cooked ramen noodles until heated through and evenly coated in sauce, about 3 minutes.
  5. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleGrape Caterpillars
Next articleSalted Caramel Brownies

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.