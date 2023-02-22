Garlic Sesame Ramen Noodles
Ingredients:
- 3 pkgs. instant ramen noodles, flavor packets discarded
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup oyster sauce
- 1 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- ½-1 tsp. chili sauce or sriracha
- ¼ cup water
- 2 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. freshly grated ginger
- 4-6 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp. sesame seeds
Directions:
- In a large pot of boiling water, cook ramen according to package, about 3-4 minutes; drain well.
- In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, chili sauce and water.
- Heat sesame oil in a large skillet set over medium heat. Stir in garlic and ginger until fragrant, about 1 minute. Pour in the bowl of sauce and simmer for 3-4 minutes.
- Stir in cooked ramen noodles until heated through and evenly coated in sauce, about 3 minutes.
- Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!