Homemade Play-dough Ornaments
Ingredients:
- 4 cups plain flour
- 1 cup cooking salt
- 1½ cups warm water
- additional flour for the work surface
Directions:
- Preheat a conventional oven to 300 F or 250 F for convection oven. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a bowl, combine the flour, salt and 1 cup of warm water with a spoon. Gradually add the remaining water as required until you have a soft and pliable dough.
- Roll out dough on a floured work surface until it is around 1/4 of an inch thick.
- Cut out shapes using cookie cutters. Use a straw to poke holes for the ties.
- Bake in the oven for around 1 hour or until firm. If ornaments puff up a bit, lower your temperature. Turn over after 30 minutes to dry evenly.
- Paint and varnish each shape and tie string through the holes to hang.
