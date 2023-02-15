Homemade Play-dough Ornaments

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups plain flour
  • 1 cup cooking salt
  • 1½ cups warm water
  • additional flour for the work surface

Directions:

  1. Preheat a conventional oven to 300 F or 250 F for convection oven. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and set aside.
  2. In a bowl, combine the flour, salt and 1 cup of warm water with a spoon. Gradually add the remaining water as required until you have a soft and pliable dough.
  3. Roll out dough on a floured work surface until it is around 1/4 of an inch thick.
  4. Cut out shapes using cookie cutters. Use a straw to poke holes for the ties.
  5. Bake in the oven for around 1 hour or until firm. If ornaments puff up a bit, lower your temperature. Turn over after 30 minutes to dry evenly.
  6. Paint and varnish each shape and tie string through the holes to hang.

