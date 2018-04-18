Ingredients:
- 1 pound boneless beef Top Sirloin (or similar) Steak, cut 3/4” thick
- 1/4 cup prepared Greek dressing
- 3 medium tomatoes, cut into 8 wedges each
- 2 medium cucumber
- 1 cup pitted Kalamata olives, cut in half
- 1/2 cup prepared Greek dressing
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions:
- Cut beef Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips.
- Place beef and 1/4 cup dressing in medium bowl; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.
- Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot.
- Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Do not overcook. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef.
- Toss tomatoes, cucumbers and olives with 1/2 cup dressing in serving bowl. Top with beef; sprinkle with cheese.
