Buffalo Chicken Salad

By -
0
14

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cubed
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp pepper
  • 2 Tbsp Louisiana style hot sauce
  • 1 bunch romaine lettuce chopped
  • 3 ribs celery chopped
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1/2 cup fat-free ranch salad dressing

Directions:

  1. In a large nonstick skillet, saute chicken in oil until no longer pink. Drain, stir in hot sauce and pepper.
  2. Divide romaine among 4 plates. Top with chicken, celery and carrots. Serve with dressing.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.