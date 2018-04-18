Ingredients:
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cubed
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 2 Tbsp Louisiana style hot sauce
- 1 bunch romaine lettuce chopped
- 3 ribs celery chopped
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1/2 cup fat-free ranch salad dressing
Directions:
- In a large nonstick skillet, saute chicken in oil until no longer pink. Drain, stir in hot sauce and pepper.
- Divide romaine among 4 plates. Top with chicken, celery and carrots. Serve with dressing.
