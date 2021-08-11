Greek Chicken Salad Pitas
Ingredients:
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup grated cucumber
- ½ cup chopped dill
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 rotisserie chicken, deboned and shredded, or 2 pre-cooked chicken breasts, shredded (1-1½ pounds)
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- ½ cup chopped kalamata olives
- ¼ cup diced red onion
- 3 pita rounds
- ¾ cup hummus (any flavor)
- 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
- 2 handfuls pre-washed salad greens
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions:
- Mix yogurt, cucumber, dill, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Stir until smooth.
- Add chicken and mix to thoroughly coat. Mix in peppers, olives, and red onion; set aside.
- Cut each pita in half and split open the cut end. Spread 2 Tbsp. hummus in each pita half. Evenly divide greens, cucumber slices, and feta among the halves.
- Scoop ½ cup chicken salad into each pocket and serve.
