Greek Chicken Salad Pitas

By -
0
5

Greek Chicken Salad Pitas

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup grated cucumber
  • ½ cup chopped dill
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ tsp. ground black pepper
  • 1 rotisserie chicken, deboned and shredded, or 2 pre-cooked chicken breasts, shredded (1-1½ pounds)
  • 1 bell pepper, diced
  • ½ cup chopped kalamata olives
  • ¼ cup diced red onion
  • 3 pita rounds
  • ¾ cup hummus (any flavor)
  • 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 2 handfuls pre-washed salad greens
  • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions:

  1. Mix yogurt, cucumber, dill, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Stir until smooth.
  2. Add chicken and mix to thoroughly coat. Mix in peppers, olives, and red onion; set aside.
  3. Cut each pita in half and split open the cut end. Spread 2 Tbsp. hummus in each pita half. Evenly divide greens, cucumber slices, and feta among the halves.
  4. Scoop ½ cup chicken salad into each pocket and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.