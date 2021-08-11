Baked Chicken with Vegetables
Ingredients:
- 4 potatoes (sliced)
- 6 carrot (sliced)
- 1 onion (large, quartered)
- 1 chicken (raw, cut into pieces, skin removed)
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tsp. thyme
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400˚F.
- Place potatoes, carrots and onions in a large roasting pan.
- Put chicken pieces on top of the vegetables.
- Mix water, thyme and pepper. Pour over chicken and vegetables.
- Spoon juices over chicken once or twice during cooking.
- Bake at 400˚F for one hour or more until browned and tender.
