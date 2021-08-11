Baked Chicken with Vegetables

Baked Chicken with Vegetables

Ingredients:

  • 4 potatoes (sliced)
  • 6 carrot (sliced)
  • 1 onion (large, quartered)
  • 1 chicken (raw, cut into pieces, skin removed)
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 tsp. thyme
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400˚F.
  2. Place potatoes, carrots and onions in a large roasting pan.
  3. Put chicken pieces on top of the vegetables.
  4. Mix water, thyme and pepper. Pour over chicken and vegetables.
  5. Spoon juices over chicken once or twice during cooking.
  6. Bake at 400˚F for one hour or more until browned and tender.

