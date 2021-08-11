Buffalo-Chicken Pizza
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup + 2 Tbsp. prepared tomato-based pizza sauce
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce, to taste
- 1 cup cooked chicken breast, diced or shredded
- 1 tube (10 oz.) refrigerated pizza dough
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 oz. blue cheese, finely crumbled (3/4 cup)
- 1/2 cup celery, finely diced
Directions:
- Heat pizza sauce and honey; remove from heat. Stir in hot pepper sauce. Mix 2 Tablespoons sauce with chicken; reserve.
- Shape pizza dough according to package directions for thin-crusted pizza. Brush pizza shell with 1 Tablespoon olive oil.
- Spread remaining 3/4 cup sauce over dough. Scatter reserved chicken over sauce. Bake at 500°F until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven.
- Sprinkle pizza with cheese, then celery. Cut pizza into 6 wedges.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!