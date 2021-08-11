Buffalo-Chicken Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup + 2 Tbsp. prepared tomato-based pizza sauce
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce, to taste
  • 1 cup cooked chicken breast, diced or shredded
  • 1 tube (10 oz.) refrigerated pizza dough
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 3 oz. blue cheese, finely crumbled (3/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup celery, finely diced

Directions:

  1. Heat pizza sauce and honey; remove from heat. Stir in hot pepper sauce. Mix 2 Tablespoons sauce with chicken; reserve.
  2. Shape pizza dough according to package directions for thin-crusted pizza. Brush pizza shell with 1 Tablespoon olive oil.
  3. Spread remaining 3/4 cup sauce over dough. Scatter reserved chicken over sauce. Bake at 500°F until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven.
  4. Sprinkle pizza with cheese, then celery. Cut pizza into 6 wedges.

