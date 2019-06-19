Greek Salad Kabobs

By -
0
6

Greek Salad Kabobs

Ingredients for Dip:

  • 3/4 cup plain yogurt
  • 2 tsp. honey
  • 2 tsp. chopped fresh dill weed
  • 2 tsp. chopped fresh oregano leaves
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 small clove garlic, finely chopped

Ingredients for Kabobs:

  • 24 cocktail picks or toothpicks
  • 24 pitted kalamata olives
  • 24 small grape tomatoes
  • 12 slices (1/2 inch) English (seedless) cucumber, cut in half crosswise

Directions:

  1. In small bowl, mix dip ingredients; set aside.
  2. On each cocktail pick, thread 1 olive, 1 tomato and 1 half-slice cucumber. Serve kabobs with dip.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleCreamy Cucumbers
Next articleGreek Potato Salad

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.