Greek Salad Kabobs
Ingredients for Dip:
- 3/4 cup plain yogurt
- 2 tsp. honey
- 2 tsp. chopped fresh dill weed
- 2 tsp. chopped fresh oregano leaves
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 small clove garlic, finely chopped
Ingredients for Kabobs:
- 24 cocktail picks or toothpicks
- 24 pitted kalamata olives
- 24 small grape tomatoes
- 12 slices (1/2 inch) English (seedless) cucumber, cut in half crosswise
Directions:
- In small bowl, mix dip ingredients; set aside.
- On each cocktail pick, thread 1 olive, 1 tomato and 1 half-slice cucumber. Serve kabobs with dip.
