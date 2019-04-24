Green Beans with Cherry Tomatoes

Green Beans with Cherry Tomatoes

Submitted by: of Brecksville, OH

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 lbs. green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • 1 1/2 Cups.of water
  • 1/4 Cup butter
  • 1 Tbsp. Sugar
  • 3/4 tsp. Garlic salt
  • 1/4 tsp. Pepper
  • 1 1/2 tsp. Fresh basil, chopped
  • 2 Cups cherry tomato halves 

Directions:

  1. Place beans and water in a large saucepan. Cover, and bring to a boil. Set heat to low and continue to simmer until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain off water and set aside.
  2. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in sugar, garlic salt, pepper and basil.  Add tomatoes and cook stirring very gently just until soft.
  3. Pour this mixture over the green beans and toss gently to blend

