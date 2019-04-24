Green Beans with Cherry Tomatoes
Submitted by: Rick Tytko of Brecksville, OH
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 lbs. green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 1/2 Cups.of water
- 1/4 Cup butter
- 1 Tbsp. Sugar
- 3/4 tsp. Garlic salt
- 1/4 tsp. Pepper
- 1 1/2 tsp. Fresh basil, chopped
- 2 Cups cherry tomato halves
Directions:
- Place beans and water in a large saucepan. Cover, and bring to a boil. Set heat to low and continue to simmer until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain off water and set aside.
- Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in sugar, garlic salt, pepper and basil. Add tomatoes and cook stirring very gently just until soft.
- Pour this mixture over the green beans and toss gently to blend
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!