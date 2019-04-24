Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup

a bowl of Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup, served with apple slices and a glass of milk.

Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup

Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:8 hours
Total time:8 hours and 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 cans (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup dried black beans, rinsed
  • 1 bag (16 ounces) frozen corn, thawed
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 pound skinless and boneless chicken breast, thawed
  • Optional baked tortilla chips, chili flakes, chopped cilantro, jalapenos, lime, sliced or chopped avocado, salsa, light sour cream, or shredded cheese

Directions:

  1. Add all ingredients to the slow cooker. Cook for 4 to 6 hours on high. Or cook for 8 to 10 hours on low.
  2. Remove chicken right before serving. Shred using two forks. Stir shredded chicken into soup.
  3. Serve with choice of optional ingredients.

Tip: Use Mexican diced tomatoes to add spice.

