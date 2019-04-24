Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:8 hours
Total time:8 hours and 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 cans (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 3/4 cup dried black beans, rinsed
- 1 bag (16 ounces) frozen corn, thawed
- 3 cups water
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 pound skinless and boneless chicken breast, thawed
- Optional baked tortilla chips, chili flakes, chopped cilantro, jalapenos, lime, sliced or chopped avocado, salsa, light sour cream, or shredded cheese
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to the slow cooker. Cook for 4 to 6 hours on high. Or cook for 8 to 10 hours on low.
- Remove chicken right before serving. Shred using two forks. Stir shredded chicken into soup.
- Serve with choice of optional ingredients.
Tip: Use Mexican diced tomatoes to add spice.
