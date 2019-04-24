Potluck Slow Cooker Beans

Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:7 hours
Total time:7 hours and 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 cups ketchup
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 medium green pepper, chopped
  • 1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 to 3 teaspoons cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 to 6 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (15-1/4 ounces) lima beans
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

Directions:

  1. Combine the first 10 ingredients in a slow cooker. Stir in the bacon, beans and peas. Cover and cook on low for 5-7 hours or until onion and peppers are tender. Discard bay leaves before serving.

