Potluck Slow Cooker Beans
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:7 hours
Total time:7 hours and 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups ketchup
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 medium green pepper, chopped
- 1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 to 3 teaspoons cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon ground mustard
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 4 to 6 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (15-1/4 ounces) lima beans
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
Directions:
- Combine the first 10 ingredients in a slow cooker. Stir in the bacon, beans and peas. Cover and cook on low for 5-7 hours or until onion and peppers are tender. Discard bay leaves before serving.
