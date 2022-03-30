Green Beans with Mushrooms and Onions
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. fresh green beans (trimmed)
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 4 oz. mushrooms, such as button, cremini, or portobello (sliced)
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced onion
- 1 clove garlic (minced)
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- to taste black pepper
Directions:
- Fill a medium saucepan three-fourths full with water. Bring to a boil, covered, over high heat.
- Add the green beans and cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes, or until tender-crisp. Drain well in a colander.
- Meanwhile, in a medium nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the mushrooms, onion, garlic, and salt for 5 minutes, or until the mushrooms are soft and lightly browned, stirring frequently.
- Stir in the lemon juice, pepper, and cooked green beans.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!