Ingredients:

  • 1 nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 lb. fresh green beans
  • 6 petite red potatoes (cut into eighths)
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil (divided)
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic salt (divided)
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper (divided)
  • 1/4 tsp. dried parsley

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
  2. In a medium bowl mix together potatoes, 1 Tbsp. olive oil, 1/4 Tsp. garlic salt, 1/8 Tsp. pepper and 1/4 Tsp. parsley. Place potatoes on half of baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.
  3. In a medium bowl mix together green beans, 1 Tbsp. olive oil, 1/4 Tsp. garlic salt and 1/8 Tsp. pepper.
  4. After potatoes have baked for 15 minutes; add green beans to other half of baking sheet.
  5. Bake potatoes and green beans for additional 20 minutes.

