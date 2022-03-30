Rustic Red Potatoes and Green Beans
Ingredients:
- 1 nonstick cooking spray
- 1 lb. fresh green beans
- 6 petite red potatoes (cut into eighths)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil (divided)
- 1/2 tsp. garlic salt (divided)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper (divided)
- 1/4 tsp. dried parsley
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl mix together potatoes, 1 Tbsp. olive oil, 1/4 Tsp. garlic salt, 1/8 Tsp. pepper and 1/4 Tsp. parsley. Place potatoes on half of baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.
- In a medium bowl mix together green beans, 1 Tbsp. olive oil, 1/4 Tsp. garlic salt and 1/8 Tsp. pepper.
- After potatoes have baked for 15 minutes; add green beans to other half of baking sheet.
- Bake potatoes and green beans for additional 20 minutes.
