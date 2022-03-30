Zucchini Salad

By -
0
17

Zucchini Salad

Ingredients:

  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced OR 1/2 tsp. jarred minced garlic
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 4 large zucchini, grated, spiralized, or cut into ribbons
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley OR 1 tsp. dried parsley
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill OR 2 tsp. dried dill
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup crumbled low-fat or fat-free feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt (optional)

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, oil, garlic, and pepper.
  2. In a medium bowl, stir together the zucchini, parsley, dill, onion, and feta. Fold in the yogurt.
  3. Pour the dressing over the salad, tossing to coat.
  4. Refrigerate, covered, at least 2 hours.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.