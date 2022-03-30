Zucchini Salad
Ingredients:
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced OR 1/2 tsp. jarred minced garlic
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 4 large zucchini, grated, spiralized, or cut into ribbons
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley OR 1 tsp. dried parsley
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill OR 2 tsp. dried dill
- 2 Tbsp. chopped red onion
- 1/4 cup crumbled low-fat or fat-free feta cheese
- 1/4 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt (optional)
Directions:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, oil, garlic, and pepper.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the zucchini, parsley, dill, onion, and feta. Fold in the yogurt.
- Pour the dressing over the salad, tossing to coat.
- Refrigerate, covered, at least 2 hours.
