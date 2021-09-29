Green Chile Corn Chowder
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic (minced)
- 4 cups frozen corn
- 2 large zucchini (chopped into 1/4-inch pieces)
- 1 cup canned green chiles
- 2 (10.75 oz) cans condensed cheese soup
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 2 1/2 cups half-and-half
- 1 cup cheddar cheese (shredded)
Yield: Amount of Yield
Directions:
- In a large skillet, heat oil and add garlic, corn, zucchini, and chiles. Sauté over medium heat, stirring often, until zucchini starts to soften, 10-12 minutes. Set aside.
- In a large pot, combine condensed soup, water, and half-and-half. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 minutes. Add corn mixture to chowder. Simmer, stirring, until heated through, 10-12 minutes.
- To serve, ladle into individual bowls and garnish with cheese.
