Green Chile Corn Chowder

Green Chile Corn Chowder

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 4 cups frozen corn
  • 2 large zucchini (chopped into 1/4-inch pieces)
  • 1 cup canned green chiles
  • 2 (10.75 oz) cans condensed cheese soup
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 2 1/2 cups half-and-half
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese (shredded)

Directions:

  1. In a large skillet, heat oil and add garlic, corn, zucchini, and chiles. Sauté over medium heat, stirring often, until zucchini starts to soften, 10-12 minutes. Set aside.
  2. In a large pot, combine condensed soup, water, and half-and-half. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 minutes. Add corn mixture to chowder. Simmer, stirring, until heated through, 10-12 minutes.
  3. To serve, ladle into individual bowls and garnish with cheese.

