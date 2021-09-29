Garden Harvest Soup

Ingredients:

1 tsp. olive oil

2 cups vegetables (uncooked, chopped, such as any combination of bell peppers, carrots, green beans, summer squash, or zucchini)

1/4 cup onion(s) (finely chopped)

1 tsp. Italian seasoning blend

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 cup fresh spinach leaves (loosely packed, coarsely chopped)

1 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese (shredded or grated) Yield: Amount of Yield

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the 2 cups chopped vegetables, onion, and seasoning blend for 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender-crisp, stirring occasionally. (If the vegetables get dry or start to scorch, add a little water to the saucepan.) Stir in the broth. Increase the heat to medium high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes so the flavors blend, stirring occasionally. Stir in the spinach. Sprinkle each serving with Parmesan cheese.

Tips: Chop firmer vegetables, such as carrots, into smaller pieces than more tender vegetables, such as zucchini, so all the vegetables will cook at about the same rate. If you want this dish to be vegetarian, be sure to use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.

