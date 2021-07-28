Green Onion Omelet

Green Onion Omelet

Ingredients:

  • 1 can low-sodium sliced potatoes, drained (about 15 ounces)
  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1 whole egg
  • 3 egg whites
  • 3 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup ham, diced
  • 1/2 can low-sodium tomatoes, drained (about 8 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon green onion (or wild onion), chopped

Directions:

  1. Open and drain can of sliced potatoes. Cut sliced potatoes into strips. In a large skillet over medium heat, lightly brown potatoes in the vegetable oil for 5 to 10 minutes.
  2. In a mixing bowl, add egg, egg whites, milk, and salt. Mix well. Stir in ham, tomatoes, and green (or wild) onions.
  3. Pour egg mixture over potatoes in the skillet. Cover skillet and continue to cook eggs over medium heat until firm, not runny (about 8 minutes).
  4. Cut the omelet into four pieces and serve.

