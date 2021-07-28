Green Onion Omelet
Ingredients:
- 1 can low-sodium sliced potatoes, drained (about 15 ounces)
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 whole egg
- 3 egg whites
- 3 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup ham, diced
- 1/2 can low-sodium tomatoes, drained (about 8 ounces)
- 1 tablespoon green onion (or wild onion), chopped
Directions:
- Open and drain can of sliced potatoes. Cut sliced potatoes into strips. In a large skillet over medium heat, lightly brown potatoes in the vegetable oil for 5 to 10 minutes.
- In a mixing bowl, add egg, egg whites, milk, and salt. Mix well. Stir in ham, tomatoes, and green (or wild) onions.
- Pour egg mixture over potatoes in the skillet. Cover skillet and continue to cook eggs over medium heat until firm, not runny (about 8 minutes).
- Cut the omelet into four pieces and serve.
